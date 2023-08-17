Senior Software Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

An exciting opportunity to join a software consulting company in Durban. The ideal candidate should be able to design, develop and test the products required for the company’s needs.

Responsibilities

Develop and designing relevant code on project needs

Mentoring junior developers

Create test driven environment for relevant projects

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience 4 – 6 years of industry experience

Skills:

JMS (Java Message Services)

JPA (Java Persistence Api)

NHibernate

Spring Framework

Spring Batch

MySQL

Docker

GitLab

Git + Jenkins

MongoDB

Redis

Data Structures

Understanding Async Programming

Algorithms in Java

Linux

C# Web API

.NET Core

SOLID Principles

TDD (Test Driven Development)

Angular

MS SQL

Azure DevOps

Technical depth across multiple languages

Able to meet deadlines

Strong communications skills

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

