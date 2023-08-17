Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:
A boutique company in the fields of Intelligent Automation (IA), Digitization, Virtual agents, and Low code solutions, is seeking a Software Developer who understands and adapts to the Engineering methodologies which include Agile and Water/Scrum/Fall. You must have a BSc Software Engineering or relevant equivalent 3-year tertiary qualification.
DUTIES:
- Code, test and troubleshoot programs utilizing the appropriate hardware, database, and programming technology using prescribed tools, specifications, and coding standards.
- Maintain and modify software solutions, make approved changes by amending workflows, develop detailed programming logic, and coding changes
- Develop and test software applications and enhancements (unit testing and SIT) and work with testing teams (UAT) to define test cases and obtain signoffs.
- Analyse performance of applications and take action to correct deficiencies based on consultation with stakeholders after obtaining necessary approval.
- Follow development and release management procedures, including documentation, CAB presentations and collaborating with operations team
- Confer with stakeholders to gain understanding of needed changes or modifications of existing applications.
- Write and maintain software solution documentation including design, deployment, and release management, testing and support artefacts.
- Maintain timesheets, tasks, and other project management inputs. Work with PMs on feasibility, estimation, actively manage risks etc.
- Within the prescribed constraints and team methodology, able to independently complete a unit of work from analysis to delivery.
- Work closely with operations to foster a Development and Operations culture
Relationship Management:
- Establish, manage, and maintain relationships with all stakeholders regarding ongoing projects in Engineering and development
- Oversee resolution of identified conflict and issues through with team and relevant stakeholders
Customer Service & TCF:
- Maintain a high level of service to customers (internal and external) according to the service standards as set by the company.
- Ensure all customers are treated fairly.
REQUIREMENTS:
• Matric
• BSc Software Engineering or relevant equivalent 3-year tertiary qualification
- At least 3 years in software development experience incl.
- transforming business processes into automated solutions using workflow, SOA
- Integration frameworks & techniques, Web frameworks e.g., Angular will be beneficial
- C# 6/7; SQL; OO Principles; Design patterns SOLID MVC; TDD; Java Script; ALM e.g. Atlassian
- Git, XML, BPMN, Agile e.g., Scrum or Kanban
- WCF, CleanCode
- UIPath / Blue Prism / WorkFusion etc. (required if no workflow)
ATTRIBUTES:
• Understand and adapt to the Engineering methodologies which include Agile and Water/Scrum/Fall
• Business management skills
• Strong leadership abilities – decisive, influential, and inspirational.
• Good communication including verbal and business writing skills.
• Strong analytical skills.
• Process driven in terms of planning and organising skills.
• A combination of initiation, integration skills.
• Aptitude and dedication to thrive in a dynamic and deadline-oriented environment.
• Ability to work across business units with varying stakeholders
Personal Qualities:
• Passionate
• Self-motivator
• Interpersonal abilities
• Value and performance driven
• Systematic
• Process orientation
• Customer focus
• Results and action oriented
• Integrity & Tenacity
Desired Skills:
- Software
- Developer
- Engineering Methodologies