Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As this role is within the insurance sector, Let US keep your career insured with this amazing opportunity !!

You’ll work closely with other developers, designers and product owners to ensure that our products are well developed and highly optimised. You will also have the opportunity to lead your own team as they complete specific tasks or deliver their own software systems for review by senior management.

Requirements:

Performs regular regression testing of Front End application and its dependencies

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems

Uses open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors encountered

Develops custom applications using the following technologies: Java, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, JQuery, Angular, [URL Removed] Sass, Bootstrap, Grunt, AWS, OpenStack, GIT

Designs and develops the architecture and the code necessary to implement the direction

Manages the execution of project tasks by assigning a list of activities to a team of workers

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or a related field required

5 years of software development experience, preferably related to ReactJS, with the ability to use JavaScript/HTML5/CSS3 and Java

5 years of experience developing software for websites, mobile applications and/or web applications using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and/or ReactJS preferred

Must have an intermediate level of JavaScript knowledge

Experience with JavaScript frameworks such as [URL Removed]

Must be proficient with Git/GitHub/Jira

Don’t waste time, Apply Now !!

Desired Skills:

React

ReactJS

CSS3

HTML5

Javascript

Java

Git

GitHub

Jira

Bootstrap

AWS

jQuery

Angular

OpenStack

Learn more/Apply for this position