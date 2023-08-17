Software set to take a ‘big bite’ out of enterprise networking spend

There is robust appetite for a new generation of software- and services-centric secure distributed cloud networking solutions to service the modern distributed enterprise. So much so, in fact, that Dell’Oro’s new distributed cloud networking Advanced Research Report (ARR) says it is projected to fuel $58-billion in enterprise spend between 2023 and 2027.

“The traditional network box mentality just no longer works in today’s enterprise where the Internet is an extension of the corporate LAN and public clouds are the new data centres,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director: enterprise security and networking research at Dell’Oro Group.

“Whether it’s multi-cloud networking across private and public clouds, instantaneously scalable WAN-as-a-service middle mile, or the work-from-anywhere workforce, we see the future squarely in advanced networking software and cloud-delivered network services – which we call Distributed Cloud Networking.

“Software is finally coming to take a big bite out of enterprise networking spend,” adds Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the distributed cloud networking Advanced Research Report include:

* The distributed cloud networking market consists of three converging markets: unified SASE for the user edge; WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS) for the WAN middle mile; and multi-cloud networking for the cloud/application edge, where cumulative spend between 2023 and 2027 is projected to be $58-billion.

* The multi-cloud networking market is projected to rise aggressively to nearly $5-billion in 2027.

* The WANaaS market is anticipated to exceed $11-billion by 2027.

* The unified SASE market is forecast to rise to nearly $3-billion in 2027.