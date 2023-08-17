Solutions Architect at Impact Human Resources

Duties and Responsibilities

Should be able to design and build scalable and secured cloud infrastructure based on VxRail

Experience in VXRAIL HCI solution (Architect, install, configure, troubleshoot)

Experience in VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), VMware Infrastructure (ESXi, VCenter, VSAN), DRS, Site Recovery Manager

Experience in VMware vRealise suite of applications (vROps, vRNI, vRLI, vRA, etc.) on VxRail

Expertise in IP V4, micro segmentation.

Knowledge of NSX would be added advantage

Should have experience in BCP and Disaster recovery

Ability to identify and troubleshoot complex issues with strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Should always work with information security mindset and minimum privileges access

Should have experience managing projects and communicate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders

Should collaborate closely with programme leadership to produces HLD/LLD/DSD combining services, technologies and products from multiple areas including desktop and server technologies; storage solutions; virtualization, applications; network components; infrastructure tooling and ITIL-based processes for performance, security, and scalability

Should be able to produce designs for various customer change requirements (CRN/CCN)

Review design documents for infrastructure designs for customer applications

Should be able to communicate with clients to understand their needs

Work closely with customer teams, including datacentre, networking, security, change management, etc and on related infrastructure management tasks such as defining technical requirements for installs, changes and attending associated meetings.

Should be able to translate technical requirement into solution and implementation plan.

Should have ability to lead the implementation of highly available, scalable, reliable & secured technology solutions, ensuring compliance requirements while delivering solutions.

Should be well versed with Monitoring, alerting, acceptance testing

Ensure there is alignment between Dell Technologies and client on the role objectives

Understanding of capacity management

Keep updated on new products and services within the Dell Hyper Converged Infrastructure stack.

Knowledge of AWS/Azure public cloud

Purpose

The purpose of the Proposal Solution Architect is to support revenue growth at the Industry Accounts by creating proposals for incremental business opportunities arising from Demand Requests. They are responsible for the creation and timely delivery of proposals for Demand Requests with a high standard of quality.

Principal Activities – Summary

The activities performed by the Proposal Solution Architect for Level 6 deals, are the same as done by a Bid Team for larger deals: Solution Architecture, Financial Engineering, Proposal Writing and Solution Management. The only exception is Bid Management, although, for simple cases, this can also be done by the Proposal Solution Architect.

General Activities

Review and validate requirements, consulting with Customer Landscape Architect (CLA) or similar Client Team roles.

Analyze incoming data documents together with Demand Requests.

Consult with the CLA when developing a Solution Strategy for meeting Customer’s requirements as well as business requirements.

Developing and describing a coherent Priced Solution in line with the Solution Strategy.

Understand the contract unit pricing and the impact of the Demand on the ongoing priced volumes

Consolidate the response solution elements.

Write proposals that comply with both internal standards as well as contractually agreed Customer commitments.

Follow Review & Approvals processes.

Maintain relationships with relevant external suppliers as required for developing Solutions.

Ensure a high standard of quality, consistency and accuracy of proposals and communications issued for assigned Demands.

Review rejected proposals, contribute to Lessons Learnt Reports.

Update the agreed information in the standard tooling according to agreed way of working.

The Proposal Solution Architect will interface with the Industry Client Teams and the Practice SME’s and Architects.

Optional Activities

Solution Management

Focus on creating the right (technical) solution

Focus on technical aspects of the proposal

Focus on one or more areas of IT knowledge

Authorizations

Escalate risks and issues to relevant management level.

Maintain relationships with relevant external suppliers.

Experience/Knowledge Essential

Detailed knowledge of the theory and operation aspects of the Demand Management and Rainbow process.

Detailed knowledge of the Contract and Proposal templates.

Understanding of the Service Management Model.

In depth knowledge of at least one Portfolio area and associated IT area.

Technical background that allows for easy acquisition of new IT knowledge

Competent with Microsoft Office, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word.

Experience/Knowledge Desirable

Experience of Quality Management processes.

Relevant industry knowledge and technical skills

Degree/Diploma/Certificate related to the position essential

Note

Hybrid position 12months contract

Desired Skills:

Ability to build long-term relationships with internal colleagues

Broadly skilled in information and communications technology

Ability to quickly acquire knowledge about new IT areas

Excellent Local Language communication skills (written and oral) with experience interacting with all levels of management both within Company and Customer organizations

Good English communication skills (written and oral)

with experience interacting with all levels of management both within Company and Customer organizations

Ability to work independently and take decisions where necessary

Successful delivery against commitments and deadlines

Ability and drive to work according to agreed standards and to pursue continuous improvement

Ability to manage an ad hoc team in order to deliver complex proposals in time and according to agreed deadlines.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Human Resources

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Market Related

