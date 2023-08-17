SPLUNK Developer – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

We are on the lookout for the next top talent to work with SPLUNK – a real time processing software platform making data that much easier to work with!! This is an environment that offers a passionate yet challenging space that lets you apply yourself.

If this sounds like your kind of Gig, APPLY TODAY and start working on exciting projects with one of the best teams in development technologies and platforms.

Requirements:

Splunk

SPL

AWS

PowerShell

Python

Cribl

Linux

Reference Number for this position is GZ53499 which is a per hour long term work rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a long term hourly rates of between R700 to R800 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

