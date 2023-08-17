System Support Specialist

Business System Support Technical Lead with IT related qualification, MSSQL, Dynamics AX/365 and MS Power Platforms certification and minimum 2 years’ experience in IT Business System Support, 2 years’ ERP implementation and development, 2 years’ Project Management and 2 years’ Automation Development experience, required to provide IT Support and ensure proper functioning of all Business System Software.

Minimum requirement:

Certificate in IT Technology NQF5 essential

Dynamics AX/365 Certificate essential

MSSQL Certificate essential

MS Power Platforms Certificate essential

Minimum 2 years’ IT Business System Support experience essential

Minimum 2 years’ ERP implementation and development experience essential

2 years’

Minimum 2 years’ Automation Development experience essential

Valid license and passport essential

Responsibilities:

Power App automations

Application Management D365 Finance and Operations

Security and Access Control

Business System enhancement

Application implementation

People Management

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

By Submitting your personal and employment information and application you hereby confirm:

That you have read and understood our POPI Policy.

That you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database for future matching and will notify us in writing should you wish to remove your personal information from our database.

Should suitable opportunities arise we will contact you and request your consent to submit your CV to a specific client for a specific purpose.

That the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

