Systems Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established public entity is seeking to appoint a System Engineer.

Successful candidates will implement, manage, and monitor Earth Observation (EO) systems, encompassing the design of earth observation systems architecture,

ingestion, processing, archiving, and dissemination of products for existing and new satellite sensors received.

Qualifications and Experience:

A BSc Honours degree in Systems Engineering, Aerospace, Electronics, or related qualification.

Minimum 5 years of experience in Systems Engineering and technology management.

Minimum 5 years of experience in software development and systems integration

Systems and software modelling tools/languages, i.e., UML, SysML, LML.

Standardized architecture definition and documentation approaches, i.e., ISO/IEC 42010, SEI Views and Beyond, DoDAF, TOGAF, etc.

Holistic view of Business, Satellite Systems, Operations, Market, and other Ground stations.

Information Technologies, Computers and networks, internet, product delivery mechanisms.

Database Management and Storage technologies.

EO Ingest, Archive and Catalogue Systems.

EO Processing Systems, GIS.

SLA and maintenance management, risk assessment and systems analysis.

Systems requirement identification, systems specification, verification and validation,

product life cycle and project management.

Working with multi-disciplinary systems and concepts in technically complex environments.

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineering

software development

systems integration

