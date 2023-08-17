UI Designer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client serves as a partner in digital innovation, development, and execution. They specialize in designing, constructing, and launching products that generate substantial business value through a customer-centric approach. Their focus involves disrupting established markets and capitalizing on opportunities within exponential technology domains. As a UI Designer you will be working in cross-functional teams alongside Product Designs, Product Owners, and Developers in designing intuitive, user friendly and beautifully crafted products. The role is multi-acted and includes creating and maintaining the front-end designs of web applications and mobile apps, managing design systems, and creating product collateral. They are looking for driven, creative problem-solvers with 3+ years of crafting digital experiences. A love for design is a must and the successful candidate should show a high level of attention to detail.

DUTIES:

Design Research

User stories & User flows

Wireframing: Mid-Fidelity & High-Fidelity UI Design

Prototyping

User interface design & Interaction design

Visual Design & Information architecture

Brand Conceptualization & Marketing Collateral

Design to Dev Handover (with support from team lead)

Iterative Design

REQUIREMENTS:

Familiar with and able to execute UI Design activities in a project with guidance from Project Lead

Good working knowledge of company design tools & processes (Figma, Figjam)

Good understanding of iconography, typography, and layout design.

Branding & marketing experience advantageous.

Experience in designing for print and digital products advantageous.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mock-ups to effectively communicate design concepts and interactions.

Conduct usability testing and analyse user feedback to continuously improve and iterate on design solutions.

Collaborate with developers to ensure the successful implementation of designs, while maintaining design integrity.

Work closely with the UX team to align UI design with user research findings and user experience goals.

Staying updated: Keeping up with the latest UI design trends, fintech industry best practices, and emerging technologies will ensure you bring innovative and cutting-edge designs to the table.

Experience with the below tools are essential:

° Figma (This is their daily driver)

° Figjam

° Canva

° Adobe Illustrator (or open-source equivalent)

° Adobe Photoshop (or open-source equivalent)

° Adobe After Effects (Advantageous)

° Adobe Premiere Pro (Advantageous)

ATTRIBUTES:

Resilience and stamina

Interest in new design trends

Collaboration

Communication

Work autonomously

Interpreting briefs with support from team lead

Positive attitude & must drink copious amounts of coffee.

Ownership: takes ownership of deliverables / pieces of work within a project

COMMENTS:

