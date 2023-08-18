Application Support Administrator at Accenture South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Act as the first point of contact for BAS System Controllers when they experience problems that cannot be resolved at the department in relation to the BAS application. The focus will be on inbound communication via telephone calls and e-mail requests.

Be responsible to log requests on HEAT IT Service Management Tool, attempt first line resolution of requests or forward requests to the second line of support for further investigation

Acting as a first line of contact for the Application Support team. Promptly answer and conclude telephone calls by ensuring queue time of less than 60 seconds and an abandon rate of less than 5%.

Ensure that requests received via the telephone and e-mail are logged promptly and with sufficient information to facilitate problem resolution.

Support the users in the effective use of BAS and assist them to manage the problems experienced. Aim is to resolve 10% of issues at first tier level.

All requests that cannot be resolved at first tier, should be forwarded to the second tier for further investigation.

Attend to user enquiries and ensure that requests reflect necessary information.

Re-route all unidentified calls meant for other transversal contact centres via official channels.

Support the users in the effective use of BAS and address system related issues.

Set up and facilitate all communication (inbound and outbound) e.g., system related messages, user satisfaction surveys, user enquiries and status calls.

Provide on the job functional training in all business areas provided by BAS.

Have an overall understanding of activities related to BAS at the departments and to highlight risk areas to the First Tier Supervisor.

Understand how other systems utilised by the department (e.g., PERSAL, LOGIS, Vulindlela, etc.) impacts BAS and financial activities at the department.

Systematically collect information about the user needs, problems and suggestions/workarounds and include in the weekly status report to the first tier Supervisor.

Administration Responsibilities:

Weekly administrative duties need to be performed:

? Completion of client attendance register,

? Turnaround reflecting hours worked, and

? Status report to team supervisor.

? Time report reflecting hours worked.

? DG statistics.

? Service Performance Reports.

? Progress Reports.

? Service Attainment Reports

Understanding HEAT IT Service Management Tool will be beneficial.

Understanding ITIL will be beneficial

EDUCATION, QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE NECESSARY:

3-year tertiary qualification related to accounting or technology is required e.g., National Diploma in Cost and Management Accounting or National Diploma in Information Technology or Call Centre Qualification. Required Accounting Background.

Minimum 2 years’ working experience in a finance or call centre environment.

Desired Skills:

Heat IT service Management

ITIL

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

