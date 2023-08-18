APS Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

APS Web Developer

R 60 000.00 Per Month

Cape Town

Working alongside a team of IT experts. Responsible for developing and supporting modules for an existing ASP.NET/SQL Server website used by all glass container manufacturing sites that work 24/7.

Focus on APS Glass frontend development but can also support other MES inhouse products like APS Metal.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Framework

APS Module UI development

Support the development and test of easy to use software for operators and management

Microsoft Team Foundation Server and Visual Studio 2017+, follow APS team agreements and style

Framework

Database storage and access

Develop stored procedures and/or functions to store data or access data from central DB

Microsoft SQL Server 2016+, Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise Studio, Linq pad

Framework

Build modules for internal customers

Work with other teams (like OEG) to understand demands, document requirements and build prototypes/mockups

Team meetings, customer visits, tools for mockups like MS Visio etc.

Framework

Document own developments

Keep ERD (Entity Relationship Diagram) and Wiki up to date. Report progress on weekly scrum calls. Create user documentation in English.

Tools like MS Visio. Kanban Board (Target Process), Sharepoint Wiki

Framework

Support Users

Pickup tickets and user requests and report abnormal situations/concerns about systems

ITSM Helpdesk tickets, APS Team calls and meetings

KPI’s

Complexity

Deliver profession and zero maintenance software in time. Find easy solutions for complex requests.

Self-driven project work in line with boundaries given by a bigger system like APS. See the “full picture” and not just the own module.

Key Business contacts (internal):

Key Business Contacts (external):

APS Team (Web development and APSIO Development)

OEG Team (Project work)

Decision making authority:

Free to decide the best way to fulfill demands from internal customers and development style.

New tools, external developments and off the shelf software to be agreed with manager.

KNOW HOW

Education & Training:

Professional development skills in C#, VB, ASP.net

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 (or newer) and how to work with Team Foundation Server

Securely access and use SQL Server 2016 (or newer)

Measure Performance of Software (i.e. using Redgate SQL tools, MS Visual Studio,…)

ITSM Helpdesk

SharePoint Wikipedia system

Microsoft Office applications

Kanban and Scrum (i.e. use of Target Process)

Experience:

Software Development (especially C# / VB / [URL Removed] Queries, Stored Procedures and Functions

Performance Monitoring (i.e. Redgate)

Competencies:

Identify best way to fulfill demands given from the APS Steering Team

Research new functions and options to continuously improve APS (Usability, Performance and Maintenance)

Work with international teams and different skills as a team player

Key Skills needed:

3Years + Experience

Must come from Manufacturing, FMCG, Production environment (Because of Application they will work on -APS in-house systems / software that has been in place for many years. )

Small Dev team – Based in Europe,

Key Requirements: C#, ASP.Net Frameworks, good knowledge and exposure on Microsoft SQL

Must be familiar with DevOps team / been exposed too

Database Structures

In-house Software Applications – Web for frontend and Dev for Backend

APS: Production Systems (APS Developer (Web)

Advanced Planning and Scheduling, APS for short, describes the forward-looking planning and scheduling of processes in production and logistics. It is the main characteristic of APS that not only the resources of the production are considered, but transport and warehousing as well. APS includes the whole supply chain, from the supplier of raw materials to the consumer. An Advanced Planning and Scheduling System is a software product that makes the anticipatory planning of the supply chain possible. APS is often used as an add-on in ERP systems, sometimes they are already implemented as a separate module. With the assistance of APS systems, you can optimise not only the production itself but also the entire process from the production to the logistics to the destination of the product. Another characteristic of APS is that the planning for alternatives for each step of the process is already pre-defined. This way the risk of a production standstill is minimized.

APL: Labouring & Label environment

Difference: = Source Codes and Database Structures > The above software is operating within two different Environments / Applications

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Web APS

C#

SQL Server

Linq

