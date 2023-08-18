Automation Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:

As an Automation Test Analyst, you will be responsible for the implementation of software testing strategies to help increase quality and productivity. You will also provide test automation support for new or existing applications in a range of environments including Web, Desktop and Mobile.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required.

5 years of experience as a software test engineer or similar role required.

Experience in automating tests for multiple products and services preferred.

Must have a proven track record of automation software development and testing (applicable to all positions).

Experience in automated testing and/or software development using an automated test framework.

Digital experience

Insurance (short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous.

SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)

Understanding of back-end integration

Explore new technologies.

Requirements

Evaluates the quality of test automation systems or scripts and executes them.

Analyzes test results to determine effectiveness, identify bugs and determine the process of each step in the automated testing process.

Exercises testing skills, such as software development, debugging, and scripting.

Participates in or leads the design of a variety of automated tests for both feature and regression testing.

Tests commercial off-the-shelf systems that require testing on multiple operating systems

Monitors performance of completed tests by reviewing test results.

Reviews documentation for the product code and system configuration

Desired Skills:

software test engineer

automated test framework

Digital experience

SAFe Methodology

