ChatGPT’s code interpreter redefines generative AI

ChatGPT took the world by storm in November 2022 and since then cutting-edge software updates have been announced – including a code interpreter which has the potential to transform the world of data science and programming, rendering the field more accessible, efficient, and flexible.

“This new generation of plugins now allows users to request data analytics tasks to be carried out from mere natural language prompts that are enabled by an engaging and interactive conversational experience,” says Riaan Singh, PwC SA experience consulting and customer transformation leader. “This outputs almost immediate insights into your uploaded data and, in the current digital age, it is only the beginning of tapping into these types of tools which now stand as catalysts in the fast-evolving technology market.”

The power and uses of ChatGPT’s code interpreter

Code interpreters execute code instantly, functioning like an on-demand digital notebook and providing swift feedback essential for debugging, testing, prototyping and learning. Mohil Subban, PwC South Africa Emerging Technology Consulting Lead, says that within the context of conversing with your data, when it comes to text-based commands, interpreters allow for immediate data analysis – from summarisation and insight extraction to graphical visualisation and report generation.

“This bridges the gap between human language and code, fostering enhanced understanding and control over your data,” he explains.

On a global scale, Subban says the need for coding expertise may undergo changes as the emergence of AI toolsets demonstrates abilities to accelerate established ways of work. “Code interpreters may become a vital tool, empowering users to deliver much more impact with shorter lead times,” he says. “They simplify the learning curve and spark innovative solutions which may propel economic growth and technological advancement.”

From a broader business perspective, Singh says coding interpreters also offer businesses an edge, shortening development periods and hastening the time that products and services can be available to the market – a critical factor in industries that prioritise and value speed.

“Furthermore, with the potential for code interpreters to be integrated into automation workflows – triggered by events from various systems like enterprise resource planning, customer, HR and supply chain systems – they open up a world of hyper-automation possibilities. This positions them as undeniable catalysts in today’s market dynamics,” Singh adds.

Implications for the job market

The influence of code interpreters and AI models like ChatGPT on employment sparks intense debate: will they replace or create jobs?

“Undoubtedly, automation and AI are reshaping the job market potentially affecting jobs involving routine tasks including some coding aspects,” Singh says. “For instance, ChatGPT with its ability to generate code from human inputs, might reduce the repetitive coding tasks. However, while these technologies automate some tasks, they also foster new opportunities.”

The rise of code interpreters and AI might increase job demand in areas like AI ethics, data analysis, and AI model training and, by taking over repetitive tasks, they are enabling humans to focus on more complex, strategic and creative roles.

“While tools like code interpreters and ChatGPT might alter the nature of jobs, they’re more likely to revolutionise, not diminish the job market,” Subban says. “Upskilling and reskilling workers at speed will be key to navigating the evolving digital economy.”

As we navigate the rapidly changing tech landscape, code interpreters stand out as pivotal tools teeming with potential. Despite the challenges they bring, their strengths in accessibility, efficiency, and adaptability are hard to ignore. Advances like ChatGPT signal a transformative future, reshaping coding as we know it. In this light, organisations, data scientists and engineers must take proactive steps by shifting their focus from merely crafting quality code to harnessing AI-driven insights for business value.

Moreover, code interpreters can be key to suggesting appropriate data sources, identifying trends and discerning data relationships to drive business objectives. By adopting these tools, our data processing capabilities will not only be enhanced, but this will also foster innovation.

“The time is now to embrace these technologies and take a decisive step on your digital journey – and organisations across all sectors should harness the power of code interpreters for a future full of progressively newer possibilities,” Subban says.