Data Engineer

Our client is a well-known name within the financial services industry and they are a forward-thinking company that prides itself on their informed, enthusiastic and highly skilled employees. To that end, they ensure that staff members have every opportunity to advance and encourage progress by generously rewarding performance.

They are actively looking for a Data Engineer to join their Johannesburg team on a 12-month contract.

As a Data Engineer, you will prepare and deliver fit-for-purpose data products for consumption through advanced analytics. Provide clean, usable data to whoever may require it.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management systems.

Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices.

Build high-performance prototypes and proof of concepts.

Research opportunities for data acquisition and new uses for existing data.

Develop data set processes for data modelling, mining and production.

Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures.

Create custom software components and analytics applications.

Employ a variety of languages and tools (scripting) to marry systems together.

Install and update disaster recovery procedures.

Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency and quality.

Collaborate with data architects, modellers and IT team members on project goals.

Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data management systems are appropriate.

Obtain information from the Data Scientist to determine which data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Stay abreast of developments in the field of expertise

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in the performance of roles and responsibilities.

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models and systems through agile thinking.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

BSc Computer Science or IT-related Degree or Diploma

5 – 10 years’ experience across multiple data-related disciplines

Technical Non-Negotiables:

ETL (Extract, Transform and Load Data)

Databases

SQL

Data warehousing concepts (Advantageous)

Ab Initio development experience (On-prem and cloud) (Advantageous)

Azure Cloud – Azure Data Factory (Advantageous)

An agile working approach is essential

Competencies:

Decision making

Managing work

Initiating action

Quality orientation

Innovation

Location & Type:

Johannesburg – Hybrid work model

This is a great opportunity to add experience to your resume that will open a lot of doors for you professionally. Get in touch so we can chat about your career!

Desired Skills:

ETL

SQL

Data Warehousing

Database

Ab Initio

Azure

Agile

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position