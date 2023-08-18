Data Scientist

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a provider of acclaimed products in the medical industry, is in search of a skilled Data Scientist. This role involves delivering customer-focused data analytics, encompassing innovative approaches to aggregating both internal and external raw data. These efforts will ultimately reshape how they perceive and respond to customer behaviors and well-being. This includes identifying potential risks and opportunities. Additionally, the role entails leveraging machine learning techniques to challenge and enhance predictive modeling methods, expanding the range of characteristics considered throughout the customer lifecycle, and refining segmentation to optimize model performance. Proposed solutions should align with customer-centric and digitization objectives. The minimum educational requirement for this position is a bachelor’s degree in computer science, Statistics, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, or a related field.

DUTIES:

Data Analysis and Modelling

Collect, clean, and preprocess data from various sources.

Apply statistical techniques and machine learning algorithms to analyse and interpret data.

Develop predictive models and algorithms to solve complex business problems.

Perform model validation and fine-tuning to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Create visualizations and reports to communicate findings effectively.

Extract actionable insights from data analysis to support decision-making processes.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to identify key areas for improvement and optimization.

Provide data-driven recommendations for business strategies and initiatives.

Conduct ad-hoc analysis to answer specific business questions and solve problems.

Data Management and Governance

Ensure data quality and integrity throughout the data lifecycle.

Develop and implement data governance frameworks and best practices.

Collaborate with data engineers to optimize data pipelines and workflows.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and advancements in data science.

Continuous Development and Improvement

Stay abreast of new techniques, algorithms, and tools in the field of data science.

Participate in conferences, workshops, and training programs to enhance skills and knowledge.

Share knowledge and expertise with team members through mentoring and coaching.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum education (essential):

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, or a related field.

Minimum education (desirable):

Honors or Master’s degree Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or a related field.

Minimum applicable experience (years):

5 years

Required nature of experience:

Proven experience in data analysis, statistical modeling, and machine learning.

Data cleaning, feature engineering, and model validation.

Data visualization tools (e.g., Tableau, Power BI QlikSense).

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

Proficiency in programming languages such as SQL, Python, R.

Data manipulation and analysis using SQL.

Big data processing frameworks like Hadoop or Spark.

Machine learning algorithms and techniques.

Statistical analysis and hypothesis testing.

Analysing complex datasets, identify patterns, and extract meaningful insights.

Experimental design and A/B testing methodologies.

Validate large volumes of data.

COMMENTS:

