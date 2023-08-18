Dynamic support developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The ideal candidate must have hands-on experience with the latest versions of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Great communication skills. The Developer works with the IT Support desk and external vendor/ support to implement and support Dynamics 365 environments using best practices. The support developer plays a role in equipping both the customer and the team with the knowledge to support and implement Dynamics 365 in the most effective way and also guiding the team to develop according to the defined coding standards.

Desired Skills:

–

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills –

Great interpersonal skills and can be collaborative –

Great Communicator –

Has a sense of urgency –

Be autonomous and think creatively –

Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST

RPC) –

Understanding of Agile methodologies –

Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills –

Attention to detail

MS SQL

Application Support Software

Microsoft SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

