DYNAMICS 365 SUPPORT DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg

The ideal candidate must have hands-on experience with the latest versions of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Great communication skills. The Developer works with the IT Support desk and external vendor/ support to implement and support Dynamics 365 environments using best practices. The support developer plays a role in equipping both the customer and the team with the knowledge to support and implement Dynamics 365 in the most effective way and also guiding the team to develop according to the defined coding standards.

Desired Skills:

Strong experience in creating Plugins

Workflows

WebResources

Azure LogicApps

Azure Functions

Azure Service Bus

Strong experience with JavaScript

C#

.Net within the Dynamics 365 stack (Plugins

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position