DYNAMICS 365 SUPPORT DEVELOPER

The ideal candidate must have hands-on experience with the latest versions of Microsoft Dynamics365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Great communication skills. The Developer works with the ITSupport desk and external vendor/ support to implement and support Dynamics 365 environmentsusing best practices. The support developer plays a role in equipping both the customer and the teamwith the knowledge to support and implement Dynamics 365 in the most effective way and alsoguiding the team to develop according to the defined coding standards.

Collaborate with internal teams to resolve tickets.

Test and deploy Dynamics 365 solutions.

Improve and refine on existing solutions.

Develop relevant documentation throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Serve as an expert on applications and provide technical support.

Gather technical requirements and propose solutions based on client’s architectural and businessneeds.

Develop technical solution designs and implementation plans.

Enhance efficiency of development, testing and release process; develop tools and frameworks toensure robust and high-quality delivery of Dynamics 365 Implementations

Skillsets / Attributes :

– Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills

– Great interpersonal skills and can be collaborative

– Great Communicator

– Has a sense of urgency

– Be autonomous and think creatively

– Familiarity with architecture styles/APIs (REST, RPC)

– Understanding of Agile methodologies

– Excellent troubleshooting and communication skills

– Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Javascript

SSIS

SSRS

C#

Dynamics 365

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

