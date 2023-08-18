Information Security Specialist

Main Purpose of the Job

The Information Security Specialist is responsible for implementing the security and risk management plans to increase cyber and IT security maturity within the organisation; to investigate risks to the security of information and/or data to the organisation and provide security for enterprise assets to alleviate risks to the organisation.

Operational Agility

Make recommendations on how to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and delivery of services through the use of technology and best practice methodologies

Provide specialist advice, guidance and support regarding security systems and technology

platforms

platforms Work with other Specialists and teams as required to collaborate on solutions within their specialisation to ensure fit within the infrastructure strategic direction

Ensure security requirements are met and service quality is maintained when introducing new services, also considering the cost effectiveness of proposed solution(s)

Collaborate on the development of and/or review of standards, documentation and methods of working in the relevant area of expertise

Manage 3rd Party Vendor SLA’s by ensuring deliverables are provided agreed. When needed, renew and amend contracts with vendors

Ensure that installations, configurations and support are done as per SLA

Manage risks linked to the Client’s network security and by performing backups as per business continuity plans

Customer Centricity

Design security policies and procedures for the organisation and communicate as required

Document policies, procedures and SOP’s to ensure business continuity

Develop a Risk and Security framework, analyse risks across functions and their potential impact on business processes; and ensure that risk management is fully embedded in organisational processes

Monitor the implementation of security policies for preventative, detective and corrective measures

Develop, update and maintain business continuity and disaster recovery plan

Implement security measures, techniques and related management procedures (firewalls, security appliances, intrusion detection etc.).

Conduct and provide accurate reporting on cyber security performance, patch and antivirus deployment, resolution success/failures and risk and mitigation actions

Manage user access control by monitoring sensitive transaction data, providing correct access rights to users within the organisation and regulating external parties access

Conduct periodic threat and vulnerability assessments and prepare quarterly and annual network security reports

Business Centricity

Identify potential compliance vulnerabilities and risks and mitigate timeously with no harm to business operations

Oversee and co-ordinate enterprise-wide annual compliance assessments/ audits

Collaborate with team to identify risks for emerging technologies and ensure alignment to relevant legalisation or the changes thereof

Develop, update and maintain business continuity and disaster recovery plans

Confer with business to share business security objectives and concerns to achieve higher levels of business security

Capability Requirements

Monitor and analyse technology risk trends and advise IT management on appropriate actions to strengthen internal operations and achieve strategic objectives

Co-create and innovate with customers and partners to bring best in class solutions to the business

Build and manage a knowledge repository for the trends on security platforms in the Telecoms industry

Expand your IT capabilities by obtaining relevant certification’s and higher levels within DBS beyond your assigned areas of expertise

Miscellaneous

Perform any other work-related duties and

responsibilities that may be assigned from time-to- time by management.

Knowledge, qualifications and experience

B-Degree in Information Technology (honours would be advantageous)

Certification:

IT security or Cyber-security certification – compulsory

ITIL (Intermediate level or above) – (intermediate preferred)

Minimum 5 years’ working experience in an Information Security environment

At least 3 years’ experience within an ICT environment

Exposure to Enterprise architecture frameworks (TOGAF; Zachman; FEAF; MODAF)

Desired Skills:

Information Security

Cyber

IT

SLA

Information Technology

Security framework

Risk

Disaster Recovery

Telecoms

TOGAF

Zachman

FEAF

MODAF

Enterprise Architecture Framework

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position