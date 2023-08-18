Insurance Business Analyst

Role Purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for the analysis of insurance products and policy conditions. You will prepare proposals for clients based on the data gathered from an in-depth analysis of risk exposures, changes in customer behaviour or market trends. You will also assist with creating policies to meet specific client needs by ensuring that they are up to date with current laws and regulations.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Insurance Business or related field required.

Experience in the insurance industry required.

Current insurance industry experience is a plus.

Digital experience

Insurance (short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous.

SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

Encumbent will work across the mobile and web portals.

Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)

Understanding of back-end integration

Requirements

Assists in creating new business strategies to improve revenue, minimize expenses and reduce risk exposure.

Converts data from existing systems into an easily accessible format that can be used for decision support.

Develops reports and documents that communicate the results of analysis and risk management projects and strategies.

Assesses risk to determine appropriate insurance coverage and business strategies.

Develops relationships with brokers, agents, and regulators.

Evaluates risks and recommends policy change.

Communicate with underwriters, policy holders, regulators, and customers on a regular basis to address problems and make recommendations.

Desired Skills:

insurance industry required.

• Digital experience

• SAFe Methodology

mobile and web portals

• Custom built solutions

back-end integration

