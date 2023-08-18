Intermediate DevOps Engineer (JHB Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Mobile Financial Services seeks the technical expertise of an Intermediate DevOps Engineer to help automate its software delivery process and infrastructure. The ideal candidate will have 3+ years’ work experience as a DevOps Engineer including AWS, CI/CD pipelines, Python, Ruby or similar scripting language, possess a tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science, and have a strong understanding of DevOps principles.

DUTIES:

Design, deploy, and manage AWS infrastructure using best practices.

Automate the software delivery process using CI/CD pipelines.

Work with Development and Operations teams to improve the efficiency and reliability of the software delivery process.

Troubleshoot and resolve production issues.

Stay up to date on the latest DevOps technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

3+ Years of experience as a DevOps Engineer.

Experience with AWS.

Strong understanding of DevOps principles.

Experience with CI/CD pipelines.

Experience with scripting languages (Python, Ruby, etc.).

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS PowerPoint).

ATTRIBUTES:

The ability to think algorithmically.

Promotes Process Improvement.

Interpersonal and Relationship skills.

Planning, organizing and coordination skills.

Influencing skills.

Decision making skills.

Attention to detail.

Active listening.

Good personal presentation.

Politeness.

Able to function in a high-pressure environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate

DevOps

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position