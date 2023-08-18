Mid – Senior Developer (Flutter, Angular, NodeJS) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our customer operates as a communication platform that links various service providers to swiftly initiate a synchronized reaction. They are currently seeking a Mid-Senior Developer, who will play a pivotal role in the development, enhancement, and maintenance of their mobile applications, web frontend, and backend services. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions. Your expertise in Flutter, Dart, Angular, TypeScript, NodeJS, and Firebase will be critical in achieving the company’s technological goals.

DUTIES:

Develop, enhance, and maintain mobile applications using Flutter and Dart, targeting both iOS and Android platforms.

Collaborate with the team to design and implement intuitive and responsive user interfaces.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of the company’s web frontend using Angular, TypeScript, and JavaScript, hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Create, optimize, and maintain backend services using NodeJS and TypeScript, particularly in the context of Google Cloud Functions.

Utilize Firebase, with a focus on Firestore, to build and maintain efficient and scalable backend systems.

Participate in the migration of existing systems to AWS or Azure, leveraging your expertise in cloud services.

Collaborate with the team to define technical requirements, specifications, and architecture for new features and improvements.

Ensure code quality through thorough testing, debugging, and peer reviews.

Collaborate with DevOps teams to optimize deployment pipelines and ensure seamless releases.

Maintain familiarity with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies, and recommend their integration into ongoing and future projects.

Assist in mentoring and providing guidance to junior team members, fostering their growth and development.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field (or equivalent experience).

Proven experience in software development, with a strong focus on mobile applications and web technologies.

Proficiency in Flutter and Dart for mobile app development, with a track record of successful app deployments on iOS and Android platforms.

Solid understanding of Angular, TypeScript, and JavaScript for web frontend development, including experience with hosting on cloud platforms like GCP.

Experience with NodeJS and TypeScript for backend development, particularly in the context of serverless architecture and Google Cloud Functions.

Strong grasp of Firebase, with a focus on Firestore, for efficient backend solutions.

Familiarity with version control using Git and collaborative workflows using platforms like GitLab.

Knowledge of AWS or Azure cloud services is an advantage, especially in the context of migration and deployment.

Proficiency in using development tools such as VScode, Firebase tools, and related libraries.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and a proactive attitude towards challenges.

Excellent communication skills and ability to work collaboratively within cross-functional teams.

Experience with mentoring or guiding junior team members is a plus.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Mid

Senior

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position