.Net Developer – Gauteng

Role: Intermediate to Senior .Net Developer

Location: Johannesburg based – Work from home (candidate must be Johannesburg based to be considered for this role)

Company: Well established, highly successful HR and Payroll software development company founded 26 years ago. They have a proven track record of providing scalable, best practice HR and Payroll solutions that are backed by a dedicated service driven consulting and development team. They offer a culture of innovation and flexibility.

Our client is seeking a talented and experienced .NET Developer to join their innovative team and contribute to the development and enhancement of their software solutions. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in .NET development, and an advantage would be a good understanding of payroll processes, and familiarity with South African tax legislation but not essential.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain payroll software applications.

Write well-structured, maintainable, and efficient code using C# .

Develop and optimize database queries and stored procedures using Microsoft SQL Server.

Participate in the full software development lifecycle, from requirements analysis to deployment and support.

Contribute to the design and implementation of new features and functionality.

Perform code reviews and provide constructive feedback to other developers.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues reported by clients and end-users.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in .NET development and payroll processes.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

Microsoft AZ 204 – Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure is advantageous.

Proficiency in C# (essential) and VB.NET (advantageous) programming languages.

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server and experience in writing complex queries and stored procedures.

Familiarity with payroll processing, calculations, and compliance with tax regulations – advantageous

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work well in a collaborative team environment.

Additional Information:

Opportunity to work on cutting-edge payroll solutions with a highly skilled team.

Professional development opportunities to enhance technical skills and knowledge.

Flexible working hours and the option to work remotely or from home.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Developer

Payroll .Net developer

Learn more/Apply for this position