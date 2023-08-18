.Net Developer – Gauteng

Role: Intermediate to Senior .Net Developer
Location: Johannesburg based – Work from home (candidate must be Johannesburg based to be considered for this role)
Company: Well established, highly successful HR and Payroll software development company founded 26 years ago. They have a proven track record of providing scalable, best practice HR and Payroll solutions that are backed by a dedicated service driven consulting and development team. They offer a culture of innovation and flexibility.
Our client is seeking a talented and experienced .NET Developer to join their innovative team and contribute to the development and enhancement of their software solutions. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in .NET development, and an advantage would be a good understanding of payroll processes, and familiarity with South African tax legislation but not essential.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain payroll software applications.
  • Write well-structured, maintainable, and efficient code using C# .
  • Develop and optimize database queries and stored procedures using Microsoft SQL Server.
  • Participate in the full software development lifecycle, from requirements analysis to deployment and support.
  • Contribute to the design and implementation of new features and functionality.
  • Perform code reviews and provide constructive feedback to other developers.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve issues reported by clients and end-users.
  • Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in .NET development and payroll processes.

Qualifications and Skills:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
  • Microsoft AZ 204 – Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure is advantageous.
  • Proficiency in C# (essential) and VB.NET (advantageous) programming languages.
  • Extensive knowledge of Microsoft SQL Server and experience in writing complex queries and stored procedures.
  • Familiarity with payroll processing, calculations, and compliance with tax regulations – advantageous
  • Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work well in a collaborative team environment.

Additional Information:

  • Opportunity to work on cutting-edge payroll solutions with a highly skilled team.
  • Professional development opportunities to enhance technical skills and knowledge.
  • Flexible working hours and the option to work remotely or from home.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net Developer
  • Payroll .Net developer

