Our client forms part of local government, and they provide top-notch solutions for fleet management, in-vehicle surveillance, license plate recognition and public transport monitoring.
They are looking for a Power Platform Developer to join their team in Cape Town on a 12-month contract.
Key Responsibilities:
- Creating and managing automation flows, applications and reports across a diverse organisation.
- Working with a small team that is focused on a Microsoft low-code/no-code journey, focusing on delivering value by creating modern, easy-to-use solutions for IT and business users.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Industrial Engineering or IT-related Degree
- Power Apps/Platform certification
- 2-4 years’ experience working on Microsoft Power Platforms
Technical Non-Negotiables:
- Hands-on experience with developing solutions that utilise Power Platform, Dataverse (CDS), Microsoft Teams, Microsoft integration components and Microsoft Office 365
- Experience with development languages such as C#, ASP.Net, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML and CSS
- Proficient with Power BI
- Experience with MS SharePoint
- Familiarity with Azure services (i.e. Logic Apps and Cloud Storage)
- Knowledge of Azure DevOps processes including automation pipelines
- Ability to incorporate new features and techniques released by Microsoft responsibly
Location & Type:
Cape Town – Hybrid (2 days in the office per week for 2/4 hours)
If you’re looking for a new challenge then this is the perfect next move for you! We’d love to chat more about this role and your skills.
Desired Skills:
- Power Platform
- Power Apps
- Power BI
- Low-code
- Power Fx
- Azure
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree