Power Platform Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Aug 18, 2023

Our client forms part of local government, and they provide top-notch solutions for fleet management, in-vehicle surveillance, license plate recognition and public transport monitoring.

They are looking for a Power Platform Developer to join their team in Cape Town on a 12-month contract.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Creating and managing automation flows, applications and reports across a diverse organisation.
  • Working with a small team that is focused on a Microsoft low-code/no-code journey, focusing on delivering value by creating modern, easy-to-use solutions for IT and business users.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Industrial Engineering or IT-related Degree
  • Power Apps/Platform certification
  • 2-4 years’ experience working on Microsoft Power Platforms

Technical Non-Negotiables:

  • Hands-on experience with developing solutions that utilise Power Platform, Dataverse (CDS), Microsoft Teams, Microsoft integration components and Microsoft Office 365
  • Experience with development languages such as C#, ASP.Net, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML and CSS
  • Proficient with Power BI
  • Experience with MS SharePoint
  • Familiarity with Azure services (i.e. Logic Apps and Cloud Storage)
  • Knowledge of Azure DevOps processes including automation pipelines
  • Ability to incorporate new features and techniques released by Microsoft responsibly

Location & Type:

Cape Town – Hybrid (2 days in the office per week for 2/4 hours)

If you’re looking for a new challenge then this is the perfect next move for you! We’d love to chat more about this role and your skills.

