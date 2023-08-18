Project Manager

Aug 18, 2023

Project Manager position available in Cape town with a leading Manufacturer in Packaging Remuneration around R42000 pm plus benefits
Matric
Industrial Engineering Degree
3 to 5 years experience in project management within a similar industry essential
Project Planning
Team Management
Communication and Reporting
Risk Management
Budget Management
Quality Control
Scope Management
Stakeholder Management
Problem-Solving
Process Improvement
Documentation

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Industrial engineer
  • manufacturer
  • packaging
  • plastic

