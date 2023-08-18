Project Manager

Project Manager position available in Cape town with a leading Manufacturer in Packaging Remuneration around R42000 pm plus benefits

Matric

Industrial Engineering Degree

3 to 5 years experience in project management within a similar industry essential

Project Planning

Team Management

Communication and Reporting

Risk Management

Budget Management

Quality Control

Scope Management

Stakeholder Management

Problem-Solving

Process Improvement

Documentation

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Industrial engineer

manufacturer

packaging

plastic

