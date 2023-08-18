Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

ENVIRONMENT:

A Health Tech Solution Company located in Pretoria is currently searching for a dynamic Project Manager. This role involves being accountable for the successful management and completion of a range of exciting strategic projects within the medical and health tech realm, encompassing Software as a Service (SaaS) and Hardware as a Service (HaaS). The Project Manager will also take on the responsibility of ensuring that resources possess the necessary knowledge and information to bring projects to fruition within the specified timelines. The projects themselves can span from launching hardware projects into the market to handling substantial internal feature development initiatives. The essential qualification required for this role is a relevant formal certification in Project Management.

DUTIES:

Project Management 60%

Develop strategies (“way-of-work”) for the implementation of projects within the company including tool identification, documentation requirements, and considering all aspects including commercialisation, legal and operational.

Follow best practice project management methodologies in sustaining high quality, clean, auditable, and manageable projects.

Define draft project scope, objectives, milestones, and timelines.

Conduct market research relating to the project needs and requirements, facilitate workshop(s) to refine the scope and ensure translation of requirements into a detailed project plan, to be signed off by the line manager.

Identify, track, and ensure sufficient mitigation for risks to project implementation and on-time delivery.

Manage project budgets, tracking against actuals and reporting on such to management.

Drive change management between stakeholders to ensure successful project delivery.

Track and report on project progress on agreed-upon cadence.

Ensure on-time and in-full delivery of project milestones and outcomes in accordance with defined deadlines.

Stakeholder Management & Communication 30%

Identify stakeholders and ensure buy-in and alignment.

Coordinate and conduct feedback meetings with stakeholders, keeping meeting notes and communicating next steps and deliverables to all stakeholders.

Define communication platforms and cadences and ensure adherence by larger project team (i.e., Creating relevant slack channels and project meetings).

Keep all stakeholders up to date within the above defined cadence and plan.

Proactive course correction, communication, and stakeholder management in terms of any delays in deliverables, project risks, or critical path alterations.

Ensure appropriate handover to relevant stakeholders after successful completion of project.

Manage the expectations from stakeholders in line with business requirements and required timelines, preventing scope creep where necessary and ensuring that project purpose remains clear and achievable.

Record- Keeping 10%

Compile relevant documentation before, during and after the project completion, and ensure handover to relevant stakeholders.

Compile relevant records as is necessary for compliance to ISO, CE, FDA (and other) standards and requirements as is applicable.

Ensure creation and storage of project documentation is in accordance with the company’s QMS processes and requirements.

Take personal ownership for projects and work quality as well as contributing to team development and the company’s ecosystem.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum education (essential):

Relevant formal certification in Project Management

Minimum education (desirable):

Registration at relevant project management institute

Minimum applicable experience (years):

5 years’ experience

Required nature of experience:

Project Management

Internal and external stakeholder management

Skills and Knowledge (essential):

SaaS projects

Process Management

Project Initiation and Planning

Project Control

Risk Management

Research and Presentation skills

Salesforce

ATTRIBUTES:

Essential Competencies:

Examining Information

Documenting Facts

Providing Insights

Making Decisions

Managing Tasks

Producing Output

Taking Action

Pursuing Goals

Important Competencies:

Adopting Practical Approaches

Exploring Possibilities

Convincing People

Articulating Information

Directing People

Conveying Self-Confidence

Showing Composure

Resolving Conflict

Embracing Change

Inviting Feedback

Meeting Timescales

Checking Things

COMMENTS:

