Public urged to use Gauteng Digital Platform

The Gauteng Department of e-Government, Research, and Development has launched the Gauteng Digital Platform to digitise Gauteng government services.

The platform, accessible as a web site and mobile app, aims to promote a paperless environment for all Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) services.

A number of government services have been made available on the platform, aiming to eliminate the use of paper or traveling to government departments to access services. These electronic services (e-services) range from applying for vehicle licenses, applying for GPG vacancies, e-learning for those in school, and others.

In addition, the Gauteng Professional Job Centre, an online job portal that GPG uses to advertise available job vacancies, provides job seekers with convenience and easy access to advertised GPG vacancies.

Head of department Cyril Baloyi says the transition to digital services and workflow systems is a progressive step towards a more sustainable and efficient future for the province. “Our main goal is to make government available anytime, anywhere, and on any device. We want to provide government services in a modernised way through digital platforms to create universal access for citizens, businesses, and employees. Through our online portal and digital platforms, citizens must be able to access information, submit forms, and process transactions remotely, eliminating the need for physical visits and paperwork.”

A further 15 e-services are currently under development to be included on the digital platform, including online IDP assessments, fleet management and athletics management.