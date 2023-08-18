SAP Solution Architect at Accenture

You will work on SAP® implementations and support projects. This position’s primary function is to provide applications and solutions consulting to the customer and project team by understanding, analysing and translating those requirements to enhance, support and facilitate effective solutions through architecting solutions.

Seeking highly motivated professionals with excellent personal and communication skills and strong experience with SAP to work as a Senior Solution Architect.

Responsibilities:

The Solution Architect is responsible for bridging the gap between business problems and technology solutions. They help in identifying the best solution among all available choices to solve the existing business problems by carefully reviewing and analysing the business, functional, and technical requirements. They describe the structure, characteristics, behavior, and other aspects of solution to client stakeholders and Delivery Leadership and project team.

Design, implement and direct a solution architecture to address specific problems and requirements, usually through the application of technical, business process and/or industry knowledge.

Manage relationships with key stakeholders for solution planning.

Serve as liaison to other Implementation workstreams on process and technical integration issues. Work with solution leads and functional leads to refine end to end business process scenarios to confirm the integration between process areas

Provide solution recommendations and help drive resolution of major process and technical build issues within and across process teams, specifically where there is a significant degree of integration.

Provide process governance, business process and SAP experience.

Own long-term integrity of the overall solution

Ability to estimate and provide ROM or detailed estimations for various potential solutions, working with Financial Management team to formally cost these solutions.

Ability to provide delivery support to inflight projects, and assist in resolving open risks and issues – by leveraging past experience to help guide the team.

Provide clients with full life-cycle project implementation consulting expertise including assessments, blueprinting, system build, testing and go-live stabilisation.

Prepare and facilitate assessment/blueprint workshops to analyse clients’ business requirements. Consultant must be able to explain business reasons for utilising functionalities and transform them into business SAP best business practice.

Prepare summary level presentations and facilitate future state system design and process workshops to obtain client acceptance.

Perform in cross-functional team environments where strong interpersonal communication skills are essential. In certain situations teams may be geographically diverse or involve other implementation consulting partners.

Assume internal responsibility for the successful implementation under hard and fast deadlines.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, Business Administration or applicable work experience would be advantageous.

Minimum Requirements:

Prior SAP implementation experience required. Project references must be verifiable.

Lead Solution Architect role for at least ten (10) full life-cycle implementations including all phases (blueprint, configuration, training, cut-over and post go-live support).

SAP S/4 relevant experience (not just ECC).

Desired Skills:

Business Knowledge: –

Business knowledge and process design skills. –

Good familiarity with business processes relating to mining / automotive/ oil industry. IT Knowledge: –

Understanding of SAP Best Practices. –

Past configuration and customising experience as per the best practice of SAP

with SAP S/4 experience preferred. –

Must be familiar with Fiori and its capabilities. –

Should have knowledge of RICEFW’s – working knowledge on creation and the use of uploading tools like LSMW’s. –

Business Process Integration with PM

MM

SD

CO

FI & PP

QM modules. –

Interfacing with SAP third party systems i.e. Prometheus

Primavera and a knowledge of IDOCS. –

Baseline understanding of full SAP ERP and related SAP software. –

Expertise in implementation project life-cycles including

blueprinting

configuration

testing

cut-over and go-live support. –

Knowledge of SAP project management methodology. –

Experience / Certification in SAP S4 is beneficial. –

Experience in leading design teams. –

Comprehensive knowledge and practical experience of IT architecture in the SAP context. –

Several years of professional experience as a SAP solution architect (SAP-HANA

SAP-ERP

ABAP platform

SAP-HANA

Fiori) –

Strong analytical skills and ability to learn independently and have enthusiasm to teach others in a technical and organisational topic. –

Demonstrate leadership in general: ability to identify priorities

be decisive

ability to lead strategic topics on a global basis

convince others

SAP Architecture

HANA

SAP Configuration

SAP Solutions

SAP HANA

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Business Consulting

More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

