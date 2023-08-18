SAP Super user

Tech savvy well spoken accredited SAP and Coupa Super user wanted for a client of ours based in the Multi Media Industry for a 6 – 8 months contract role

Are you:

Tech savvy;

Well spoken;

Fully accredited as a SAP and Coupa Super User;

Well spoken;

Able to configure, implement in S/4 Hana software;

Able to act as a liason between end users and IT management;

Able to document business process?

Then please email an updated CV to:

[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Accredited SAP and Coupa Super User

SAP systems implementation

Support to end users

S/4 Hana Software

Learn more/Apply for this position