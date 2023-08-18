SAP Super user

Tech savvy well spoken accredited SAP and Coupa Super user wanted for a client of ours based in the Multi Media Industry for a 6 – 8 months contract role
Are you:
- Tech savvy;
- Well spoken;
- Fully accredited as a SAP and Coupa Super User;
- Able to configure, implement in S/4 Hana software;
- Able to act as a liason between end users and IT management;
- Able to document business process?
Then please email an updated CV to:
Desired Skills:
- Accredited SAP and Coupa Super User
- SAP systems implementation
- Support to end users
- S/4 Hana Software