SAP Super user

Aug 18, 2023

Tech savvy well spoken accredited SAP and Coupa Super user wanted for a client of ours based in the Multi Media Industry for a 6 – 8 months contract role
Are you:

  • Tech savvy;
  • Well spoken;
  • Fully accredited as a SAP and Coupa Super User;
  • Well spoken;
  • Able to configure, implement in S/4 Hana software;
  • Able to act as a liason between end users and IT management;
  • Able to document business process?

Then please email an updated CV to:
[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Accredited SAP and Coupa Super User
  • SAP systems implementation
  • Support to end users
  • S/4 Hana Software

Learn more/Apply for this position