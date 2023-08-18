Senior Architect – Presales Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Roodepoort

Senior Architect – Presales Enterprise Architect
POSITION PURPOSE
- Provide Enterprise Architecture support / consulting to clients and other presales architects.
- Act as Subject Matter Expert in all engagements requiring enterprise architecture inputs.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 3-year tertiary degree in Engineering, IT, or Commerce.
- An MBA or post graduate degree is advantageous.
Experience:
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Enterprise Architecture.
- Experience working in a global/multinational enterprise (understanding emerging markets is advantageous).
- Worked across diverse cultures and geographies.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Key Deliverables:
Strategy Planning:
- Develop and maintain an Enterprise Architecture framework for Internet of Things (IoT), Cyber Security, Cloud, Managed Network Services, and UCC domains.
- Provide strategic insight and technical oversight related to the implementation of new tools, technologies, solutions, and methodologies.
- Interpret the overarching strategy of the company and formulate aligned strategic deliverables.
- Align with other related units of company Technology functions to ensure compliant and integrated architecture and integration principles are applied.
Solutions Delivery:
- Define architecture and standards for complex solutions.
- Define and maintain the technical architecture associated with the underlying platform infrastructure and integration to back-end systems.
- Evaluate output from different vertical domains (IoT, Cyber Security, Cloud, MSN, and UCC) and determine applicability of integration into the wider infrastructure.
- Ensure and drive strong integration with all relevant Technology and business stakeholders to enable the highest quality architecture blueprints.
- Identify, plan, coordinate, and oversee the delivery of security assessments and other security services required.
- Provide security consultancy to ensure new products and services are deployed in a manner that ensures adoption of the relevant security strategy, designs, standards, controls, and tools.
- Produce due diligence reports to be used in the creation of action plans to guide any remedial actions needed.
- Master knowledge of complexities, services, and regulations related to a wide array of geographic locations to understand and cater to the demands of customers in each location.
- Interlock with company Group Security in all Security work-streams
- Develop architecture and integration designs, and all relevant documentation.
Profitable Growth:
- Convert proposed solutions into sales through high quality solution documentation, presentations, client engagements.
- Assist the CoE Tech vertical domain teams in their business cases for all platform technology investment and development.
Operational Excellence:
- Define and maintain architecture blueprints, related to company product portfolio.
- Assess risk factors and limitations of the current systems and identify areas of opportunity for mitigation.
- Perform analysis of alternative and market research studies that provide data which aid in the selection of tools, technologies, solutions and methodologies and steer these into the Vertical domains.
- Collaborate with other technical leads, participate in problem-solving and root cause analysis efforts.
- Maintain knowledge of current and emerging trends, tools, technologies, solutions, and methodologies associated but not limited to the scope of the CoE.
- Provide support to Sales teams, Systems Engineers, other Presales Architects, and application teams in Technology and GEBU Business and the OPCOs aligned with the mandate of the Enterprise CoE.
- Conduct research related to market trends and best practice in technology to continuously advance company platforms.
Client Relationships:
- Establish and maintain internal and external relationships.
- Partner with relevant internal and external stakeholders to support and improve end to end architecture design and standards.
- Design robust network architectures to ensure high quality customer experience and high availability of services.
Vendor Management:
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with strategic and key ecosystem vendors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Governance and Risk Management:
- Strictly follow and ensure compliance of relevant policies and procedures.
- Ensure effective service level agreements strategies are in place to support the business.
- Implement proper controls and processes to minimise revenue leakage.
- Ensure proper project controls are in place to manage financial and operational risks across the business.
- Ensure contract governance is in place and administered at all levels.
- Act in accordance with the Delegation of Authority.
Financial Management:
- Support financial modelling of current platform, vertical domain, and bespoke customer solutions and integration.
- Continuously strive to identify and eliminate non-contributory expenditure.
- People Leadership and Organisational Capability Building
- Guide and enable the upskilling of the team throughout assigned projects.
- Ensure a culture of continuous evaluation and improvement.
- Drive a culture of high performance, accountability, and consequence management.
