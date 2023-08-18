Senior Database Administrator – Mining – DRC – Gauteng Johannesburg North

JOB PURPOSE

To develop, implement and maintain a seamless flow of information through all applications and technologies by transforming unstructured data to structured data. Consider both back-end structure and front-end accessibility for end-users to enable employees and management to make informed decisions

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Computer Information Systems NQF 7

3 years’ of relevant experience in an IT environment actively administering databases, Essbase experience will be an advantage.

Proficiency in French will be advantageous

Advanced skills and knowledge in:

Ability to work with data architects and other IT specialists to set up, maintain and monitor data networks

Experience with server installation and maintenance

Familiarity with database management best practices

Experience with a variety of computer information systems

People and communications skills

Technical Skills:

Familiarity with database queries

In-depth understanding of database management systems, ETL, database design and theories

Data warehouse design

Knowledge of database structure languages, such as SQL or SQL/PSM

Knowledge of IT security best practices

Key Performance Activities:

Design and maintain relational databases

Transform unstructured to structured datasets

Implement and maintain security and accessibility of data

Provide technical support for database end-users

Personal Competencies:

Analytical and Problem solving

Technical orientation

Exceptional interpersonal skills

Ability to Influence, persuade and negotiate

Reliable and self-motivated

Detail and quality orientation

Desired Skills:

SQL /PSM

database management systems

ETL

database design

Data warehouse design

DATABASE QUERIES

Knowledge of IT security

