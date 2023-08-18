Senior Database Administrator – Mining – DRC

JOB PURPOSE
To develop, implement and maintain a seamless flow of information through all applications and technologies by transforming unstructured data to structured data. Consider both back-end structure and front-end accessibility for end-users to enable employees and management to make informed decisions
QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Computer Information Systems NQF 7
- 3 years’ of relevant experience in an IT environment actively administering databases, Essbase experience will be an advantage.
- Proficiency in French will be advantageous
Advanced skills and knowledge in:
- Ability to work with data architects and other IT specialists to set up, maintain and monitor data networks
- Experience with server installation and maintenance
- Familiarity with database management best practices
- Experience with a variety of computer information systems
- People and communications skills
Technical Skills:
- Familiarity with database queries
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, ETL, database design and theories
- Data warehouse design
- Knowledge of database structure languages, such as SQL or SQL/PSM
- Knowledge of IT security best practices
Key Performance Activities:
- Design and maintain relational databases
- Transform unstructured to structured datasets
- Implement and maintain security and accessibility of data
- Provide technical support for database end-users
Personal Competencies:
- Analytical and Problem solving
- Technical orientation
- Exceptional interpersonal skills
- Ability to Influence, persuade and negotiate
- Reliable and self-motivated
- Detail and quality orientation
Desired Skills:
- SQL /PSM
- database management systems
- ETL
- database design
- Data warehouse design
- DATABASE QUERIES
- Knowledge of IT security