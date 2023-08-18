Senior Database Administrator – Mining – DRC

Aug 18, 2023

JOB PURPOSE
To develop, implement and maintain a seamless flow of information through all applications and technologies by transforming unstructured data to structured data. Consider both back-end structure and front-end accessibility for end-users to enable employees and management to make informed decisions
QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Computer Information Systems NQF 7
  • 3 years’ of relevant experience in an IT environment actively administering databases, Essbase experience will be an advantage.
  • Proficiency in French will be advantageous

Advanced skills and knowledge in:

  • Ability to work with data architects and other IT specialists to set up, maintain and monitor data networks
  • Experience with server installation and maintenance
  • Familiarity with database management best practices
  • Experience with a variety of computer information systems
  • People and communications skills

Technical Skills:

  • Familiarity with database queries
  • In-depth understanding of database management systems, ETL, database design and theories
  • Data warehouse design
  • Knowledge of database structure languages, such as SQL or SQL/PSM
  • Knowledge of IT security best practices

Key Performance Activities:

  • Design and maintain relational databases
  • Transform unstructured to structured datasets
  • Implement and maintain security and accessibility of data
  • Provide technical support for database end-users

Personal Competencies:

  • Analytical and Problem solving
  • Technical orientation
  • Exceptional interpersonal skills
  • Ability to Influence, persuade and negotiate
  • Reliable and self-motivated
  • Detail and quality orientation

Desired Skills:

  • SQL /PSM
  • database management systems
  • ETL
  • database design
  • Data warehouse design
  • DATABASE QUERIES
  • Knowledge of IT security

Learn more/Apply for this position