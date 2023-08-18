Senior Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client in the Financial Industry is looking to recruit a Senior Developer.

Key Purpose: To develop and support software that is specific to the needs in order to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.

Qualification Required:

Matric (Essential)

Degree in Information Technology

Experience Required:

5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms

3-5 years’ experience as a Software Developer

C# programming

SharePoint Online

Microsoft 365

Microsoft Azure

Azure DevOps Server

SQL

Solid understanding of .Net Framework

MVC knowledge

Key Responsibilities:

Key Outputs

Results Delivery

Contribute to crafting of departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy

Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets

Provide input into the formalization of the divisional budget

Manage allocated budget by tracking costs

Stakeholder Relationship Management

Build strategic JSE / Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilizing social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.

Maintain on-going collaborate relationships with business through structured processes and adhoc customer contact in order to ensure proper understanding of customer needs and delivery of appropriate solutions

Familiarize self with business requirements by attending relevant meetings with associates (developers, testers, business analysts, project managers etc) in order to share knowledge as well as play the expected role in various projects

Comply with the Service Level Agreements by ensuring that applications are developed, implemented and supported in line with cost, quality and timelines

Competencies| Skills

Basic software applications (e.g., Outlook, Word, Excel, Access, Internet, Email)

Divisional service offerings

Budget forecast assumptions

Business continuity standard

Business principles

Data analysis

Decision-making process

Industry trends

Advanced software applications

Waterfall and Agile methodologies (software development methodologies)

Location – Sandton

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

Learn more/Apply for this position