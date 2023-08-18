Senior Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client in the Financial Industry is looking to recruit a Senior Developer.
Key Purpose: To develop and support software that is specific to the needs in order to help the business achieve its strategic objectives.
Qualification Required:
- Matric (Essential)
- Degree in Information Technology
Experience Required:
- 5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms
- 3-5 years’ experience as a Software Developer
- C# programming
- SharePoint Online
- Microsoft 365
- Microsoft Azure
- Azure DevOps Server
- SQL
- Solid understanding of .Net Framework
- MVC knowledge
Key Responsibilities:
Key Outputs
Results Delivery
- Contribute to crafting of departmental business plan to ensure delivery of focus areas for the year in support of IT strategy
- Apply cost effectiveness principles in planning and delivery to contribute to achievement of divisional financial targets
- Provide input into the formalization of the divisional budget
- Manage allocated budget by tracking costs
Stakeholder Relationship Management
- Build strategic JSE / Industry/ Global network of thought leaders and relationships utilizing social media, attending and presenting at conferences and training interventions.
- Maintain on-going collaborate relationships with business through structured processes and adhoc customer contact in order to ensure proper understanding of customer needs and delivery of appropriate solutions
- Familiarize self with business requirements by attending relevant meetings with associates (developers, testers, business analysts, project managers etc) in order to share knowledge as well as play the expected role in various projects
- Comply with the Service Level Agreements by ensuring that applications are developed, implemented and supported in line with cost, quality and timelines
Competencies| Skills
- Basic software applications (e.g., Outlook, Word, Excel, Access, Internet, Email)
- Divisional service offerings
- Budget forecast assumptions
- Business continuity standard
- Business principles
- Data analysis
- Decision-making process
- Industry trends
- Advanced software applications
- Waterfall and Agile methodologies (software development methodologies)
Location – Sandton
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software