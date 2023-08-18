Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An industry-leading client is looking for Java Developer to join their team of professionals in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

Work closely with business analysts to analyse and understand the business requirements and business case, in order to produce simple, cost-effective and innovative solution designs

Implement the designed solutions in the required development language (typically Java) in accordance with the Group standards, processes, tools, and frameworks

Testing the quality of produced software thoroughly through participation in code reviews, the use of static code analysis tools, creation and execution of unit tests, functional regression tests, load tests, and stress tests and evaluating the results of performance metrics collected on the software

Participate in feasibility studies, proof of concepts, JAD sessions, estimation and costing sessions, evaluate and review programming methods, tools, and standards, etc.

Maintain the system in production and provide support in the form of query resolution and defect fixes

Prepare the necessary technical documentation including payload definitions, class diagrams, activity diagrams, ERDs, operational and support documentation, etc.

Driving the skills development of team members, coaching of team members for performance and coaching on career development, recruitment, staff training, performance management, etc.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in a software, technical or related field from a recognised institution

Minimum 6 years’ experience as a Java Developer or similar role

Extensive experience working with Java

Solid understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Spring

Hibernate

Junit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Hire Resolve is a top-tier recruitment firm that focuses on placing skilled professionals in permanent employment.

Hire Resolve focuses on working with senior-level executives and we pride ourselves on delivering excellent service to our candidates and clients.

Salary: R660K/yr – R900K/yr, negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, you are also welcome to contact either Giné on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Senior Java Developer

Senior Java Developer

Senior Java Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position