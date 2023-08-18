Senior Software Developer

The challenging role includes : someone who is responsible for critical business processes as well as development, maintenance, and support of software solutions to enable business strategies and priorities

Are you an Intermediate Software Developer and is willing to work on onsite?

Skills needed :

5+ years in a software development role and environment

MS SQL Server

MySQL

Continuous Integration

DevOps & SOA

C#; .NET 6

RESTful API’s

HTML5

Angular

JavaScript

JSON

Stored Procedures

SSIS

Message Queues (RabbitMQ)

Visual Studio

TFS

Azure DevOps

GIT

Amazon EC2, Amazon S3, Amazon VPC

Advantageous

Financial Transactional systems

Agile development methodologies

Desired Skills:

.Net

Senior Developer

C#

Fintech

Employer & Job Benefits:

