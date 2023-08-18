Software Developer – React (Contract)

Role Purpose:

The Software Developer will be working on a variety of projects to help the company move forward. You’ll work closely with other developers, designers, and product owners to ensure that our products are well developed and highly optimized. You will also have the opportunity to lead your own team as they complete specific tasks or deliver their own sotware systems for review by senior management.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or a related field required.

5 years of software development experience, preferably related to ReactJS, with the ability to use JavaScript/HTML5/CSS3 and Java

5 years of experience developing software for websites, mobile applications and/or web applications using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript and/or ReactJS preferred.

Must have an intermediate level of JavaScript knowledge.

Experience with JavaScript frameworks such as [URL Removed] be proficient with Git/GitHub/Jira

Requirements

Performs regular regression testing of Front-End application and its dependencies.

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems.

Uses open-source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors encountered.

Develops custom applications using the following technologies: Java, JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, jQuery, Angular, [URL Removed] Sass, Bootstrap, Grunt, AWS, OpenStack, GIT

Designs and develops the architecture and the code necessary to implement the direction.

Manages the execution of project tasks by assigning a list of activities to a team of workers.

Desired Skills:

javascript

react

java

html5

