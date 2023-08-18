Solutions Architect

6 – 12 months contract for large Telecomms

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

Five to seven years of experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment

Professional experience and knowledge of Telecommunications industries

Role purpose: The Solution Architect is responsible for designing and leading the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for business capability, according to the overall business vision and target architecture. This role is responsible for the technical analysis and solution design of future capabilities and features, including external dependencies, cross-domain APIs, and technical enablers. This role is responsible for reviewing the target architecture vision and roadmap, evaluating and prioritizing roadmap items, and translating them into designs and non-functional requirements. The role is also responsible to provide support within the system development lifecycle of a project/initiative that could vary from providing subject-matter expertise; testing resources; post-deployment support; and/or being business/technical liaisons relating to the solution delivery

Key accountabilities and decision ownership:

– Translate the overall business vision and target architecture into corresponding solution designs and change requirements

– Design end-to-end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs

– Define non-functional, operational, and quality requirements for solutions

– Define technical designs to enable business capabilities, fostering re-use of existing components, and accept technical features following demos

– Collaborate to plan the release of technical designs

– Provide guidance to delivery teams to ensure alignment

– Facilitate solution compliance to security, privacy, and regulatory needs

– Manage technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution level

Advocate adoption of new technologies into solutions

Core competencies, knowledge and experience:

– Solution architecture and design

– Feasibility analysis

– Business capability / customer journey architecture governance in agile delivery.

– Technical enablers, integration APIs, and detailed technical and operational design

– Infrastructure design

– Estimation techniques for scaled agile

– Technology Innovation: scouting, screening and evaluation

– Excellent analytical, technical, and problem solving skills, with high-levels of creativity

– Excellent written and verbal communications skills, with both technical and business audiences

– Excellent relationship building, teamwork, and collaboration skills that enables the provision of effective support and guidance across multiple DevOps teams

– Understanding of both the current Telecommunications and technology trends

Ability to quickly comprehend the functions and capabilities of new technologies, with natural intellectual curiosity and integrity

– Sound business understanding and market awareness

– Ability to understand long-term (‘big picture’) and short-term perspectives of events and change and how they relate to achieving business outcomes

– Strong time-management skills, with the ability to juggle multiple balls

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other technology related field

– Five to seven years of experience in at least three disciplines, such as business, information, solution or technical architecture, application development, middleware, information analysis, database management or operations in a multitier environment

– Extensive exposure to multiple, diverse technologies and processing environments

– Extensive experience in business capability modelling and technical and solution architecture development.

– Experience working with agile methodologies, such as Scrum, Kanban, XP, TDD, and BDD

– Professional experience and knowledge of Telecommunications industries strongly preferred

Desired Skills:

solution architect

Telecommunications

Learn more/Apply for this position