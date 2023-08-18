Solutions Architect

Nervous of restructures? – this may be your lifeline opportunity!

R800 000 – R900 000



My client, a leading giant in the retail industry is now looking for individuals that is ready to secure their future. If you are an experienced Solutions Architect with a Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field and 8+ years’ IT delivery experience, of which at least 3-4 years’ experience as a solution architect Studies (Required), this is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Minimum Requirements:

SAP K4 level and above (where applicable)

Experience in developing solution architecture to assist IT solution offerings

Experience with architecture solutions modelling

Experience in IT Application development methodologies and tools

Experience with system integrations standards

Experience in solution prototyping

Experience in solution development control

Working knowledge of IT Industry standards

Working knowledge of requisite IT systems and applications

Awareness of tools and technologies deployable in this area

Ability to work closely with other internal teams, both in IT and the businesses

Ability to plan and prioritize tasks

Ability drive consensus on critical decision areas

Ability to apply critical thinking and ensure quick decision making

Human Capital Management architecture

Group Workforce Management (Ops)

Group Time and Attendance (Ops)

Employee Masterdata (HR)

Performance management (HR)

Onboarding and Recruitment (HR)

Associate engagement platform and digitization (HR)

