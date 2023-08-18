Solutions Architect – Remote Remote

Solutions Architect
Nervous of restructures? – this may be your lifeline opportunity!
R800 000 – R900 000
My client, a leading giant in the retail industry is now looking for individuals that is ready to secure their future. If you are an experienced Solutions Architect with a Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science or Related Field and 8+ years’ IT delivery experience, of which at least 3-4 years’ experience as a solution architect Studies (Required), this is the opportunity of a lifetime.
Minimum Requirements:
- SAP K4 level and above (where applicable)
- Experience in developing solution architecture to assist IT solution offerings
- Experience with architecture solutions modelling
- Experience in IT Application development methodologies and tools
- Experience with system integrations standards
- Experience in solution prototyping
- Experience in solution development control
- Working knowledge of IT Industry standards
- Working knowledge of requisite IT systems and applications
- Awareness of tools and technologies deployable in this area
- Ability to work closely with other internal teams, both in IT and the businesses
- Ability to plan and prioritize tasks
- Ability drive consensus on critical decision areas
- Ability to apply critical thinking and ensure quick decision making
- Human Capital Management architecture
- Group Workforce Management (Ops)
- Group Time and Attendance (Ops)
- Employee Masterdata (HR)
- Performance management (HR)
- Onboarding and Recruitment (HR)
- Associate engagement platform and digitization (HR)
Desired Skills:
- Solutions Architect
- Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma
- 3-4 years’ experience