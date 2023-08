SQL Technical Specialist / BI Developer – Gauteng

Role: BI Developer / Technical Specialist

Company: Africa’s Leading Software Solution for HR Operations

Location: Johannesburg – work from home ( Must be Johannesburg based)

The purpose of this position will be to provide technical support to the Payroll team for items such as:

SQL Report Writing

SQL query writing

Extracting data

Formula Building

Technical Support

Qualifications:

BSc / BCom Information technology or similar

Relevant Microsoft SQL certifications ideal

MS Azure Administration (AZ 104)

Experience and skills required:

Advanced SQL skills – writing complex SQL queries

Advanced data manipulation techniques (pivoting and unpivoting data is an advantage)

Database Administration – performance monitoring, index maintenance, database optimisation

Data Modelling – ability to design and implement logical and physical database models

Database Security – ability to implement security measures – user authentication, authorisation and role-based access control

Scripting and Automation – T-SQL, PowerShell

Data Integration – Knowledge of data integration techniques (ETL), processes and tools like SSIS and familiarity with data import/export, data synchronization, and data cleansing techniques.

Azure Cloud – Understanding of Azure SQL Database and its features, such as elastic pools, scaling, and geo-replication.

Experience with Azure Data Factory for data integration and orchestration is an advantage

Basic understanding of cloud concepts, such as scalability, elasticity, and serverless computing

VB.NET/C# Programming advantageous –

Experience and proficiency in VB.NET and/or C# programming languages.

Understanding of object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts and design patterns.

Knowledge of data access technologies like [URL Removed] or Entity Framework for interacting with databases.

Desired Skills:

SQL specialist

SQL developer

BI Developer

