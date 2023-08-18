Key Responsibility Areas
- Design software solutions for MCSA
- Develop systems for MCSA
- Perform maintenance on systems
- Test systems
- Manage key client and stakeholder relations within ICT environment
Required Education
- Bachelors degree in Computer Sciences
Required Experience
- 5 years experience with ICT Technologies
Desired Experience
- Experience in the Healthcare industry
- Working with Healthcare systems and data sets
Required Skills and Knowledge
- Agile development process
- Integration standards: HL7, FHIR , XML , JSON
- Presentation skills
- Gap analysis and system requirements
- Experience in service orientated architecture (SOA) modelling
- Systems integration and enterprise service bus (ESB)
- Knowledge of web-based technologies EG Java
- System analysis and design
- Intersystem Technologies
- Healthcare
- System Development life cycle process
About The Employer:
SD Recruitment is urgently looking for a Systems Analyst.
Main Purpose of the Job:
To interpret business requirements to design, develop and install software/integration solutions using analysis, design and testing techniques.
