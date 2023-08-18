Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Key Responsibility Areas

Design software solutions for MCSA

Develop systems for MCSA

Perform maintenance on systems

Test systems

Manage key client and stakeholder relations within ICT environment

Required Education

Bachelors degree in Computer Sciences

Required Experience

5 years experience with ICT Technologies

Desired Experience

Experience in the Healthcare industry

Working with Healthcare systems and data sets

Required Skills and Knowledge

Agile development process

Integration standards: HL7, FHIR , XML , JSON

Presentation skills

Gap analysis and system requirements

Experience in service orientated architecture (SOA) modelling

Systems integration and enterprise service bus (ESB)

Knowledge of web-based technologies EG Java

System analysis and design

Intersystem Technologies

Healthcare

System Development life cycle process

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

Analyst

Web Development

healthcare

About The Employer:

SD Recruitment is urgently looking for a Systems Analyst.

Main Purpose of the Job:

To interpret business requirements to design, develop and install software/integration solutions using analysis, design and testing techniques.

Our experience and committed team of recruiters possess excellent track records, consistently offering solutions that work for the client and candidate

Learn more/Apply for this position