Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 18, 2023

Key Responsibility Areas

  • Design software solutions for MCSA
  • Develop systems for MCSA
  • Perform maintenance on systems
  • Test systems
  • Manage key client and stakeholder relations within ICT environment

Required Education

  • Bachelors degree in Computer Sciences

Required Experience

  • 5 years experience with ICT Technologies

Desired Experience

  • Experience in the Healthcare industry
  • Working with Healthcare systems and data sets

Required Skills and Knowledge

  • Agile development process
  • Integration standards: HL7, FHIR , XML , JSON
  • Presentation skills
  • Gap analysis and system requirements
  • Experience in service orientated architecture (SOA) modelling
  • Systems integration and enterprise service bus (ESB)
  • Knowledge of web-based technologies EG Java
  • System analysis and design
  • Intersystem Technologies
  • Healthcare
  • System Development life cycle process

About The Employer:

SD Recruitment is urgently looking for a Systems Analyst.

Main Purpose of the Job:

To interpret business requirements to design, develop and install software/integration solutions using analysis, design and testing techniques.
