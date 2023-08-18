Systems Engineer

Aug 18, 2023

We are excited to offer an opportunity for a motivated and technically inclined individual to join our team as a Junior Systems Engineer. In this role, you will be an integral part of our engineering department, supporting the design, implementation, and maintenance of systems critical to our operations.

Responsibilities:

  • Monitoring of all environments (LogPoint, SEP Portal, Mailbox etc.)

  • LogPoint

  • Monitor the shared mailbox

  • Monitor the cloud AV consoles

  • Symantec Endpoint Security Complete

  • F-Secure EPP

  • Sophos Central

  • Log calls/incidents when threats/alerts require further action

  • Diagnose and correct equipment malfunctions

  • Shift handover and effective communication with regards the issues that were handled during the shift

  • Continuous updates of daily reports

  • Effectively execute requests from users

  • Good understanding of operating standards and Procedures

Experience required:

  • 2+ Years of experience with Information Security experience in a SOC
    environment, with demonstrable expertise in SIEM (LogPoint, QRadar,

  • Splunk McAfee or ArcSight)

  • 2+ Years of experience in an operations-focused information security role,
    with a strong background in security controls and risk management
    frameworks

  • Demonstrable understanding of operating systems, applications, and
    information technology systems along with their purpose and logging
    capabilities

  • Knowledge of networks and the OSI layers along with experience in
    routing, segmentation, and available technologies.

  • Knowledge of various threat vectors (indicators of compromise), detection
    requirements, and methodologies.

  • Knowledge of Cybersecurity incident mitigation practices (run/playbooks)

  • Previous experience in Data Centre advantageous

  • Previous financial services experience advantageous

Key skills:

  • Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills (curious and analytical). Detail-oriented with strong organisational

  • Communication skills

  • Problem-solving techniques

  • Ability to work as a team

  • Ability to work under pressure, cope with stress

Qualifications required:

  • Matric

Location: Lynnwood, Pretoria

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

