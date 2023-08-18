TCL Electronics partners with JD Group

TCL Electronics has signed a distribution partnership with JD Group, making the company’s televisions available at Incredible Connection and HiFiCorp stores across the country.

“We are excited to join forces with JD Group and expand our presence in the vibrant South African market,” says Muhammed Ebrahim, sales manager at TCL South Africa. “JD Group shares our passion for delivering top-tier technology and superior customer experiences.

“This collaboration will provide consumers with direct access to our latest range of televisions, showcasing our commitment to redefining home entertainment.”

The announcement coincides with TCL’s latest product range launch.

“We are delighted to welcome TCL Electronics to the JD Tech stores and online platforms,” says Stef Michael, marketing executive at JD Group. “TCL’s reputation for innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering the best in consumer electronics. With TCL’s impressive range of televisions now available in Incredible and HifiCorp stores and online, we are confident that our customers will be thrilled with the elevated home entertainment options.”