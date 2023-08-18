Technical Assistant – Service Operations (Lephalale)

We are seeking a skilled and proactive Technical Assistant to support our Service Operations in Lephalale. In this integral role, the technical resource will play a crucial part in the installation, maintenance, and repair of complex telecommunications infrastructure equipment.

A typical day may include:

Deliver the services as required by project requirements.

Comply to all health and safety regulations on site.

Identify opportunities to grow the business.

Build, maintain and improve client relationships.

Problem solving and troubleshooting.

Adhere to quality standards.

Office administration – Collaboration with onsite members, produce relevant reports.

Ensure employee compliance to all company policies. – leave, claims, petrol cards, SHEQ, and company asset usage and more.

Perform all relevant inspections.

The experience we look for:

Function-related experience: 1-2 years

Leading teams: 0 years

Project experience: 0 years

Other experience: Basic Microsoft office skills

Qualifications required:

National Senior Certificate or equivalent

Network-Related Course

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position