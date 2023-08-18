TECHNICAL ASSISTANT – SERVICE OPERATIONS (Northern Cape (Kathu / Postmasburg)

Aug 18, 2023

We are seeking a skilled and proactive Technical Assistant to support our Service Operations in Northern Cape (Kathu / Postmasburg). In this integral role, the technical resource will play a crucial part in the installation, maintenance, and repair of complex telecommunications infrastructure equipment.

A typical day may include:

  • Deliver the services as required by project requirements.

  • Comply to all health and safety regulations on site.

  • Identify opportunities to grow the business.

  • Build, maintain and improve client relationships.

  • Problem solving and troubleshooting.

  • Adhere to quality standards.

  • Office administration – Collaboration with onsite members, produce relevant reports.

  • Ensure employee compliance to all company policies. – leave, claims, petrol cards, SHEQ, and company asset usage and more.

  • Perform all relevant inspections.

The experience we look for:

  • Function-related experience: 1-2 years

  • Leading teams: 0 years

  • Project experience: 0 years

  • Other experience: Basic Microsoft office skills

Qualifications required:

  • National Senior Certificate or equivalent

  • Network-Related Course

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

