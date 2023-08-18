TECHNICAL ASSISTANT – SERVICE OPERATIONS (Northern Cape (Kathu / Postmasburg)

We are seeking a skilled and proactive Technical Assistant to support our Service Operations in Northern Cape (Kathu / Postmasburg). In this integral role, the technical resource will play a crucial part in the installation, maintenance, and repair of complex telecommunications infrastructure equipment.
A typical day may include:
- Deliver the services as required by project requirements.
- Comply to all health and safety regulations on site.
- Identify opportunities to grow the business.
- Build, maintain and improve client relationships.
- Problem solving and troubleshooting.
- Adhere to quality standards.
- Office administration – Collaboration with onsite members, produce relevant reports.
- Ensure employee compliance to all company policies. – leave, claims, petrol cards, SHEQ, and company asset usage and more.
- Perform all relevant inspections.
The experience we look for:
- Function-related experience: 1-2 years
- Leading teams: 0 years
- Project experience: 0 years
- Other experience: Basic Microsoft office skills
Qualifications required:
- National Senior Certificate or equivalent
- Network-Related Course
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML