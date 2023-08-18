Test Analyst (Web Portal)

Role Purpose:

As a Test Analyst, you’ll be responsible for testing and evaluating the performance of our web applications. You will also have to liaise with stakeholders such as developers or product managers in order to understand requirements and design patterns from an end-user perspective. Your work will involve testing websites using tools like Selenium, JavaScript Unit, WebDriver, etc.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or related field required.

Strong understanding of the test data and data reporting requirements for the project

Experience with test automation, performance testing, regression testing and/or quality assurance

5 of web development and design experience

Digital experience

Insurance (short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous.

SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)

Understanding of back-end integration

Explore new technologies.

Requirements

Applies established regression testing techniques, such as manual testing, Whitebox testing, blackbox testing, and step testing to identify regression bugs in the system.

Adheres to all applicable functional testing standards and creates test cases that conform to the principles and processes of agile methodologies.

Conducts test planning activities to assess the level of software that is needed for the requirements of the project to be successfully completed.

Conducts user acceptance testing activities to confirm that the system satisfies the quality criteria.

Conducts functional testing activities by testing the extent to which a product meets the business objectives of the project, including the technical requirements, performance, usability, security, and maintainability.

Controls the environment in which testing activities are conducted, such as verifying the conformance of results to specification, data and configuration management policies.

