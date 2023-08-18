Test Analyst – Web Portals at Sabenza IT – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Unlock the digital realm as a Test Analyst for Web Portals in the heart of Cape Town!
Join our dynamic insurance team and dive into the world of cutting-edge technology. As a meticulous problem solver, you’ll ensure seamless user experiences, detecting glitches before they even blink.
If you’re passionate about perfecting online journeys and safeguarding digital excellence, we invite you to be the gatekeeper of innovation in the stunning backdrop of Cape Town’s shores
Candidate Requirements
- Applies established regression testing techniques, such as manual testing, whitebox testing, blackbox testing, and step testing to identify regression bugs in the system
- Adheres to all applicable functional testing standards and creates test cases that conform to the principles and processes of agile methodologies
- Conducts test planning activities to assess the level of software that is needed for the requirements of the project to be successfully completed
- Conducts user acceptance testing activities to confirm that the system satisfies the quality criteria.
- Conducts functional testing activities by testing the extent to which a product meets the business objectives of the project, including the technical requirements, performance, usability, security, and maintainability
- Controls the environment in which testing activities are conducted, such as verifying the conformance of results to specification, data and configuration management policies
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or related field required
- Strong understanding of the test data and data reporting requirements for the project
- Experience with test automation, performance testing, regression testing and/or quality assurance
- 5 of web development and design experience
- Digital experience
- Insurance (short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous
- SAFe Methodology – value stream approach
- Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)
- Understanding of back-end integration
Desired Skills:
- SAFe
- ISTQB
- Test Scripts
- Regression Testing
- Test Cases
- System Integration Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree