Test Analyst – Web Portals at Sabenza IT

Unlock the digital realm as a Test Analyst for Web Portals in the heart of Cape Town!

Join our dynamic insurance team and dive into the world of cutting-edge technology. As a meticulous problem solver, you’ll ensure seamless user experiences, detecting glitches before they even blink.

If you’re passionate about perfecting online journeys and safeguarding digital excellence, we invite you to be the gatekeeper of innovation in the stunning backdrop of Cape Town’s shores

Candidate Requirements

Applies established regression testing techniques, such as manual testing, whitebox testing, blackbox testing, and step testing to identify regression bugs in the system

Adheres to all applicable functional testing standards and creates test cases that conform to the principles and processes of agile methodologies

Conducts test planning activities to assess the level of software that is needed for the requirements of the project to be successfully completed

Conducts user acceptance testing activities to confirm that the system satisfies the quality criteria.

Conducts functional testing activities by testing the extent to which a product meets the business objectives of the project, including the technical requirements, performance, usability, security, and maintainability

Controls the environment in which testing activities are conducted, such as verifying the conformance of results to specification, data and configuration management policies

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or related field required

Strong understanding of the test data and data reporting requirements for the project

Experience with test automation, performance testing, regression testing and/or quality assurance

5 of web development and design experience

Digital experience

Insurance (short term or life)/financial service industry is advantageous

SAFe Methodology – value stream approach

Custom built solutions (not off the shelf)

Understanding of back-end integration

Desired Skills:

SAFe

ISTQB

Test Scripts

Regression Testing

Test Cases

System Integration Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

